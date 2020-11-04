FY2021 EPS Estimates for JMP Group LLC Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for JMP Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

