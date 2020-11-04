FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lawson Products, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lawson Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $409.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

