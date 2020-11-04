FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Cut by DA Davidson

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFS. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of PFS opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

