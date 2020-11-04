FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.