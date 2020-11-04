FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vonovia SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vonovia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.55. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

