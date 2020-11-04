FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heineken Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
