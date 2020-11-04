FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heineken Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

HEINY stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,599. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

