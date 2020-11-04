FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

KPTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,572. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock worth $946,548 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

