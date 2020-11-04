FY2023 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Lowered by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after buying an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 415,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

