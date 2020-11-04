FY2023 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MTX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

