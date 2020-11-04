FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Urovant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

UROV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,410. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

