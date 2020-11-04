GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

