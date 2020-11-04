GameCredits Market Cap Tops $5.09 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $32,394.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00381915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,289,993 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.