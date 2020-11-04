GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $32,394.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00381915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,289,993 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

