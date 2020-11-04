GAPS (GAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,048.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $2,048.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,801.01 or 0.99719868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003559 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00116424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.