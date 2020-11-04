Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Gartner updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.07 EPS.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

