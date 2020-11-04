Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.14.

Shares of IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $363,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 73,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

