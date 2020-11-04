Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

