Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
