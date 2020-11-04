Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

