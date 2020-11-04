Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

