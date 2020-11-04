GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Declares GBX 1.90 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 434.82 and a quick ratio of 434.82. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

