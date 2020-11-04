GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

GDS traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.46 and a beta of 1.29. GDS has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in GDS by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GDS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

