General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $281,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 132,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

