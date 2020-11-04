Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

NYSE G opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,014,000 after buying an additional 639,650 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

