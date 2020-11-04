Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $555.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

