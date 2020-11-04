GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Up 7.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 210,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 356,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GMS by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GMS by 70.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

