Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

