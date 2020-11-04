Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
NASDAQ GMLP opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.
