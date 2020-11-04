Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 475,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

