Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 475,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.