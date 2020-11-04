Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. On average, analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.