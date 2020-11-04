Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

