Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Millennium Healthcare (NYSE:MHCC) Financial Survey

Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Healthcare and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 5.35% 68.43% 3.48%

Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Millennium Healthcare and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millennium Healthcare and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.64 $10.98 million $0.50 20.30

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Healthcare.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Millennium Healthcare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Healthcare

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

