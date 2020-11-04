Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

