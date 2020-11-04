Greenleaf Trust Acquires 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $19,669,492 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $449.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.72 and its 200 day moving average is $436.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

