Greenleaf Trust Acquires 328 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

TRP stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

