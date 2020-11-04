Greenleaf Trust Acquires 347 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

