Greenleaf Trust Acquires 350 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.