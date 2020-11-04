Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

