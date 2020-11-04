Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

