Greenleaf Trust Buys 328 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 525.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

