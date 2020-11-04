Greenleaf Trust Buys 659 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

