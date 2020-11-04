Greenleaf Trust Buys 66 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NOC opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.83. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

