Greenleaf Trust Buys 67 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $222.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

