Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Open Text were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.