Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

NYSE:FIS opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

