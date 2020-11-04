Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,702,254 shares of company stock valued at $474,038,192. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

