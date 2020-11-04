Greenleaf Trust Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

