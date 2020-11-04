Greenleaf Trust Has $483,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in OneMain were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

