Greenleaf Trust Has $496,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.