Greenleaf Trust Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $327.13 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day moving average is $308.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.