Greenleaf Trust Has $543,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

