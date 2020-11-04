Greenleaf Trust Has $565,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average is $144.47.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

